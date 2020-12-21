Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Tinkoff works with telcos on system to protect customers from ID call spoofing

Tinkoff works with telcos on system to protect customers from ID call spoofing

Russian Bank Tinkoff has partnered with the nation's three biggest mobile operators to develop a fraud detection system designed to protect customers from the spoofing of bank phone numbers

The anti-fraud platform, piloted since February 2020, combines a number of mobile operators’ services with Tinkoff’s own anti-fraud technologies, passing real-time call data to the bank to identify potentially fraudulent incoming calls.

If authenticity is not confirmed, the platform marks the number as suspicious and notifies the bank. The red flag triggers the suspension of anomalous bank card transactions on customer accounts until the circumstances are clarified.

At the initial stage, Tinkoff Call Defender can identify the type of fraudulent calls, including spoofing calls, in eight out of ten cases, says Alexey Baklanov, head of anti-fraud at Tinkoff.

"We are building a comprehensive anti-fraud system to protect our customers and have been looking for an effective 'cure' for social engineering for a long time," he says. "The pilot showed that the telecom solution works especially well with Tinkoff’s proprietary anti-fraud technology. For example, the database of fraudulent numbers is compiled internally, as well as other factors that we cannot disclose for obvious reasons. We check if someone from the bank called the customer, and alert the anti-fraud system if there was no such call. Such signs contribute to the logic behind our anti-fraud system, together with machine learning and artificial intelligence."

