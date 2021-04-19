Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain DeFi OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Open Bank Project and API3 partner to unite banking and the blockchain

Open Bank Project and API3 partner to unite banking and the blockchain

Open Bank Project (OBP) has formed a partnership with the API3 Foundation to deliver banking and open banking data oracles to the decentralised web.

The decentralised web (Web 3.0) promises deliver the next generation of internet applications and services using blockchain infrastructure.

However, the concept has what is known as the “oracle problem”, i.e. the difficulty in connecting to trusted sources of “off-chain” Web 2.0 data.

The API3 Foundation has developed oracle middleware, which OBP will use to enable blockchain developers to call over 400 of its banking and management APIs.

This, say the partners, will allow the blockchain ecosystem to create crypto-banking solutions, while banks can provide data feeds directly to blockchain networks.

Heikki Vänttinen, API3 , says: "API3 is incredibly excited to see the blockchain industry begin to merge with open banking, and we can’t wait to see the innovative solutions that will grow out of this.

"We hope this newfound connectivity between the two will build a foundation for the future of a digital banking experience inclusive of blockchain-enabled systems like DeFi."

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain DeFi OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape[New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Trending

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  3. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  4. How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

  5. FIS Ventures invests in Modulr

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management