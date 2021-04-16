Finch Capital's Nomu Pay sweeps up Wirecard Apac assets

Finch Capital, through Nomu Pay, is hoovering up Wirecard assets in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

The transactions are expected to be completed in May 2021 for Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong, and for the Philippines later in the year.



In March 2021, Nomu Pay announced plans to acquire Wirecard Turkey.



The investment is part of Nomu Pay’s larger plan to build out a unified payment company in high growth customer segments in Emea and Asia.



Radboud Vlaar, managing partner Finch Capital, comments: “As a pan-European and pan-Asian firm we are bullish on the growth in these regions and have reserved significant capital to invest in them through Nomu Pay. Acquiring Wirecard Apac’s key entities provides us with access and infrastructure to invest in improving the payments landscape for millions of people.”