Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

JP Morgan is working with a group of Taiwan banks to test the use of blockchain technology to improve global funds transfers.

Confirm is a global account information validation application that lets banks request confirmation of the beneficiary account information and receive responses directly in near-real time. Once the information is validated, the payment may be sent through JP Morgan’s global clearing system, PayDirect.

The bank says this should reduce the number of rejected or returned transactions caused by mismatched payment details, lowering costs for both the sending and receiving banks.

Confirm - the latest application on JP Morgan's blockchain-based Liink - is currently being tested with 12 Taiwan banks for money transfers via PayDirect into Indonesia.

Carl Chien, CEO, Taiwan, JP Morgan, says: "We are delighted that JP Morgan’s leading-edge technology, combined with our global infrastructure, is helping our clients in Taiwan address unique challenges pertaining to cross-border transactions."

Related Companies

JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond, [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Chang[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Trending

Related News
FS giants join $65m ConsenSys funding round
/crypto

FS giants join $65m ConsenSys funding round

Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon
/startups

Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan builds on blockchain-based payment network

28 Oct 2020

JPMorgan sets up blockchain unit as JPM Coin gets commercial outing

27 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

  3. Revolut says hello to 11 new crypto tokens

  4. FIS Ventures invests in Modulr

  5. Investing In Crypto: On The Nature of Staking

Research
See all papers »
Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021