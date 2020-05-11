Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Slyp

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Smart receipt app Slyp wins CBA backing

Smart receipt app Slyp wins CBA backing

Digital receipt startup Slyp has become the first fintech to count each of Australia's big four banks as shareholders and strategic partners after signing a deal with Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Slyp enables customers to automatically receive an itemised digital receipt in their banking app when they pay with their card or digital wallet at participating retailers.

ANZ, NAB and Westpac-backed Reinventure in September contributed to a $4 million investment round in Slyp.

The backing from CBA marks the first equity investment by the bank in an Australian start-up

Paul Weingarth, CEO and co-founder of Slyp, says: “This latest partnership with CommBank is a major breakthrough for the Slyp network. To deliver a truly ubiquitous industry standard of digital receipts, we knew early on that we would need to partner with the banks. Now, with their backing we are in a strong position to push towards eliminating paper receipts and provide retailers and banks with a new way to delight and engage their customers post-payment.”

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Slyp

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to address increasing fraud and social engineering threat in the mobile channel, [Webi[Webinar] How to address increasing fraud and social engineering threat in the mobile channel

Trending Stories

Related News
ANZ, NAB and Westpac-backed Reinventure invest in digital receipt startup Slyp

ANZ, NAB and Westpac-backed Reinventure invest in digital receipt startup Slyp

NAB and Westpac invest in smart receipt startup Slyp
/startups

NAB and Westpac invest in smart receipt startup Slyp

Trending

  1. Ripple gets ready for ISO 20022

  2. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  3. Banked moves out of beta to take on Visa and Mastercard

  4. Fintech revenues to hit $500bn by 2030 - UBS

  5. N26 raises $100m

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments