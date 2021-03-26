Blockchain.com raises $300 million

Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com has secured $300 million in a Series C funding round that values the London-based company at $5.2 billion.

The capital injection was led by partners of DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and VY Capital. It comes just over a month after the firm raised $120 million in funding from a host of macro investors, including Google Ventures.



Founded in 2011, Blockchain.com has recorded over 65 million crypto wallets created in more than 200 countries. The company claims over three million verified users and a market share of 28% of all bitcoin transactions.



With interest in bitcoin soaring on the back of a heady bull run, Blockchain.com has witnessed a 300% increase in active users over the past 12 months.



In a blog posts, CEO and founder Peter Smith says the company is "highly profitable across each of our business lines".



"With one of the most significant balance sheets in the industry, we plan to aggressively expand the products we offer our customers, grow our global team, and pursue M&A opportunities to bring exciting new products and ideas into the company," he adds.