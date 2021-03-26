Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Blockchain.com

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Blockchain.com raises $300 million

Blockchain.com raises $300 million

Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com has secured $300 million in a Series C funding round that values the London-based company at $5.2 billion.

The capital injection was led by partners of DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and VY Capital. It comes just over a month after the firm raised $120 million in funding from a host of macro investors, including Google Ventures.

Founded in 2011, Blockchain.com has recorded over 65 million crypto wallets created in more than 200 countries. The company claims over three million verified users and a market share of 28% of all bitcoin transactions.

With interest in bitcoin soaring on the back of a heady bull run, Blockchain.com has witnessed a 300% increase in active users over the past 12 months.

In a blog posts, CEO and founder Peter Smith says the company is "highly profitable across each of our business lines".

"With one of the most significant balance sheets in the industry, we plan to aggressively expand the products we offer our customers, grow our global team, and pursue M&A opportunities to bring exciting new products and ideas into the company," he adds.

Related Companies

Blockchain.com

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - Join the discussion! 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better AssessSustainableFinance.Live - Join the discussion! 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Trending

Related News
Blockchain.com raises $120m
/crypto

Blockchain.com raises $120m

Trending

  1. HSBC launches mobile business bank for UK SMEs

  2. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  3. ClearBank: Third of fintechs face regulatory scrutiny due to agency banking partners

  4. Google Pay head Sengupta steps down

  5. Wirex pauses customer onboarding to address AML compliance

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021