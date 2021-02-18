Blockchain.com raises $120m

Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com has raised $120 million in funding from a host of macro investors, including Google Ventures.

Moore Strategic Ventures, Kyle Bass, Access Industries, Rovida Advisors, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lakestar, and Eldridge all joined the round.



In a blog, Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith says the firm has now seen over 65 million crypto wallets created in more than 200 countries. "And," he claims "28% of all Bitcoin transactions since 2012 have occurred via Blockchain.com, representing billions in transaction volume".



With bitcoin smashing through the $50,000 barrier this week, Smith says there is currently "immense optimism about cryptocurrency from serious, institutional investors".



At the same time, he claims that wider public support is down to unprecedented distrust in traditional financial institutions and that: "More than ever before, crypto begins to seem like the real Robin Hood of finance."



Concludes Smith: "It’s time to bring billions of people into crypto and millions of institutions around the world. It’s time to build a financial system for the internet."