Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deutsche Bundesbank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
German central bank makes case for blockchain settlement in CBDC debate

German central bank makes case for blockchain settlement in CBDC debate

Germany's central bank says that successful tests of a project to implement a distributed ledger for electronic securities settlement should negate the need for a central bank digital currency.

Working with Germany’s Finance Agency, the Bundesbank says the project demonstrated that it is possible to establish a technological bridge between blockchain technology and conventional payment systems to settle securities in central bank money.

During testing, the Federal Government’s Finance Agency issued a ten-year Federal bond (Bund) in the DLT system, with primary and secondary market transactions also being settled using DLT with the aid of a 'trigger' solution and a transaction coordinator in Target2, the Eurosystem’s large-value payment system.

Market participants involved in conducting the experiment were Barclays, Citibank, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs and Société Générale.

Burkhard Balz, member of the Bundesbank executive board responsible for general payments and settelement systems, says: “Following successful testing, the Eurosystem should be able to implement such a solution in a relatively short space of time - at least in far less time than it would take to issue central bank digital currency, for instance.”

It is no surprise that the Bundesbank is keen to see the fruits of its work on blockchain settlement comes to pass, having spent the past six years working on the project.

Deutsche Börse exec Stephan Leithner, comments: "“New technologies are a key component in creating infrastructures of tomorrow that meet the markets’ needs. This project marks a major step towards more efficient securities settlement and securities digitalisation by combining new technologies with existing infrastructures in a smart way.”

Related Companies

Deutsche Bundesbank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2021 - 28-30 June - Save the date!EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Trending

Related News
Deutsche Bundesbank: DLT offers "substantial benefits" for collateral management

Deutsche Bundesbank: DLT offers "substantial benefits" for collateral management

Blockchain gets a bashing from Deutsche Bundesbank president

Blockchain gets a bashing from Deutsche Bundesbank president

Bundesbank exec calls for EU rival to Big Tech payment platforms

16 Apr 2019

German central bank sees positive results from blockchain settlement trials

25 Oct 2018

German central bank flags DLT weaknesses

22 Sep 2017

Deutsche Bundesbank and Deutsche Börse test blockchain tech for securities settlement

28 Nov 2016

Trending

  1. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  2. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  3. HSBC launches mobile business bank for UK SMEs

  4. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

  5. Google Pay head Sengupta steps down

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021