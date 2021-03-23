Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SME switching scheme falls well short of 120,000 target

SME switching scheme falls well short of 120,000 target

The UK's Incentivised Switching Scheme, which offered sweeteners to SMEs to transfer their business to challenger banks, has signally failed to reach its targets, despite dispensing all but £6 million of a £225 million dowry intended to ease the process.

The switching scheme was part of a package of measures agreed between the UK Government and the European Commission as a condition of the bail out of Royal Bank of Scotland during the financial criss.

Run by the Banking Competition Remedies Board, the scheme allocated £275 million to assist SME customers within the Williams & Glynn business to move to challenger banks. This included the £225 dowry for switching business current accounts (BCAs) and an additional £50 million incentive to move loan accounts.

ISS was designed to conclude when either 120,000 BCAs switched or when the dowry of £225m was spent.

The programme closed to new applicants at the end of February, by which point 57,496 business current accounts had moved to new banks, with a further 19,409 in the process of transferring.

Over the two-year period, a total dowry of £206.7m has been paid out to date (BCA £189.5m and loans £17.2m) and, if all customers do complete the switche, £269m of the available £275m pool will be required.

Brendan Peilow, executive director at BCR with responsibility for ISS, says: "The fact that the aspiration to switch 120,000 Business Current Account customers has not been achieved even though the dowries will be almost fully distributed reflects the spread of customers switching across all turnover bands which in itself is encouraging."

Businesses currently in the process of transferring accounts have until the end of June to make the switch, or forfeit the dowry endowment.

Not all of the remaining SMEs in the count are expected complete their transfer "for a variety of technical and commercial reasons", states the BCR.

At this stage, a small surplus of £6m is forecast although this is likely to increase as some customers fall by the wayside. Any surplus funds remaining will be distributed between the top three participating banks with the highest number of switched customers.

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform[New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Trending

Related News
BCR consults on re-distribution of £100 million in business banking grants
/regulation

BCR consults on re-distribution of £100 million in business banking grants

Nationwide cans business banking ambitions
/covid-19

Nationwide cans business banking ambitions

Metro Bank to repay £50 million of RBS bail out cash

26 Feb 2020

Metro, Starling and ClearBank the winners in £280 million RBS bail out award

22 Feb 2019

Just four out of eleven contenders for RBS bail out cash are challengers

19 Dec 2018

Trending

  1. Chime investigating $30bn listing

  2. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  3. Revolut leaves Canada

  4. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  5. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021