Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Freetrade

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

Trade execution Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Freetrade crowdfunds &#163;4.5m

Freetrade crowdfunds £4.5m

Commission-free stockbroking app Freetrade has raised £4.5 million from more than 5000 people in just four hours, using crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

UK-based Freetrade says it has seen massive growth in the last 12 months, with customer numbers nearly doubling to 150,000 since the start of the year.

Like Robinhood on the other side of the pond, the firm also seems to be benefiting from the economic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with trading volumes doubling through February and March.

The startup says it plans to secure more investment and hit a £7 million funding goal as it continues to push for growth.

Adam Dodds, CEO, Freetrade, says: “Crowdfunding has played an integral part in our growth since day one.

“Along with funding, it has brought us a loyal community that has been vital in spreading the word about Freetrade. This latest round will help us build on the tremendous success we’ve had over the past couple of months, as we expand and develop new products.”

Related Companies

Freetrade

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

Trade execution Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to address increasing fraud and social engineering threat in the mobile channel

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world, [Webinar] Real Time Payme[Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Trending Stories

Related News
Freetrade closes on $15 million funding in 2019

Freetrade closes on $15 million funding in 2019

Trending

  1. Mastercard makes massive financial inclusion pledge

  2. Fintech revenues to hit $500bn by 2030 - UBS

  3. Fiserv names former First Data boss Bisignano CEO

  4. Open Banking Europe publishes draft signature standards for bank APIs

  5. British Business Bank approves new lenders for Bounce Back loans

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?