Capital markets low code vendor Genesis snags $45 million in new funding

Genesis Global, the London-based supplier of a low code platform for capital markets development, has raised a $45m Series B led by Accel.

GV, Salesforce Ventures, and existing investors Citi, Illuminate Financial and Tribeca Early Stage Partners also participated in the round.



Geneis enables the rapid creation of new software without having to write substantial lines of code. Specifically geared toward financial market, the Genesis low code application platform tackles direct automation use cases, such as End User Computing (EUC) replacement and client servicing portals, alongside more complex opportunities including automating end-to-end electronic trading workflows and mobile framework applications. Customers include B3, Citi, ING, London Clearing House, and XP Investments.



Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Genesis, says the fresh investment will be used to grow the sales, marketing and engineering teams; expand into international markets including Asia-Pacific; and further build out the Genesis platform’s low-code / no-code tooling and functionality.



“Over the past few years, we’ve seen the low-code revolution sweep multiple industries but in financial markets, legacy vendors and generalist low-code providers still dominate," says Murphy. "Our low-code application platform is a game changer, democratising product design and helping firms deliver digital innovation quicker and with less code.”