Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Genesis Global technology

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Capital markets low code vendor Genesis snags $45 million in new funding

Capital markets low code vendor Genesis snags $45 million in new funding

Genesis Global, the London-based supplier of a low code platform for capital markets development, has raised a $45m Series B led by Accel.

GV, Salesforce Ventures, and existing investors Citi, Illuminate Financial and Tribeca Early Stage Partners also participated in the round.

Geneis enables the rapid creation of new software without having to write substantial lines of code. Specifically geared toward financial market, the Genesis low code application platform tackles direct automation use cases, such as End User Computing (EUC) replacement and client servicing portals, alongside more complex opportunities including automating end-to-end electronic trading workflows and mobile framework applications. Customers include B3, Citi, ING, London Clearing House, and XP Investments.

Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Genesis, says the fresh investment will be used to grow the sales, marketing and engineering teams; expand into international markets including Asia-Pacific; and further build out the Genesis platform’s low-code / no-code tooling and functionality.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen the low-code revolution sweep multiple industries but in financial markets, legacy vendors and generalist low-code providers still dominate," says Murphy. "Our low-code application platform is a game changer, democratising product design and helping firms deliver digital innovation quicker and with less code.”

Related Companies

Genesis Global technology

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2021 - 28-30 June - Save the date!EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Trending

Related News
Brazil's B3 selects Genesis low-code application platform
/devops

Brazil's B3 selects Genesis low-code application platform

Citi invests in low code platform Genesis
/devops

Citi invests in low code platform Genesis

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. JPMorgan closes Chase Pay

  3. Former HSBC innovation chief Balkin joins JPMorgan Chase

  4. Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

  5. Bitcoin set to overtake gold as a digital reserve asset - Bloomberg Intelligence

Research
See all papers »
Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship