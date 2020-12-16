Brazil's B3 selects Genesis low-code application platform

Brazilian financial market infrastructure player B3 has signed on for Genesis's low-code application platform.

Genesis says it has built the only low-code platform designed entirely for the requirements of the financial markets, enabling the rapid creation of products without having to write substantial lines of code.



B3 has been doing due diligence on low-code platforms as it seeks help addressing multi-faceted highly complex post-trading workflows, securely at pace and at scale.



It picked Genesis after the firm took just six weeks to deliver a proof-of-concept which saw the platform process and test millions of real-time post-trading allocation messages, in a low-latency and high-throughput secure and performant environment.



Paulo D’Angelo, MD, B3, says: "As the industry grows and matures, Genesis LCAP provides the building blocks and agility to address the Brazilian market’s very specific requirements across asset classes market trading infrastructure."