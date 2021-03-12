Covid-19: Mastercard sets sights on digital health pass

Mastercard is joining forces with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to offer up its technological skills in the creation of digital health pass solutions that can help accelerate the global recovery from Covid-19.

The partners say that governments are currently mostly relying on a range of paper-based processes to determine the Covid-19 test results and vaccine status of travellers.



"In many cases, these paper certificates can be easily falsified, are difficult to validate, and inconvenient for people to use," they argue.



In response, Mastercard and the ICC say they want to establish an enabling environment for interoperable digital alternatives that reduce fraud and reinforce trust.



They plan to work with policymakers and business leaders to make sure that governments have a "range of compatible digital health pass solutions at their fingertips to bolster their recovery strategies and protect the personal data of users everywhere".



The partnership builds on existing work - both organisations are part of the the Good Health Pass Collaborative, an open, cross-sector initiative to create a blueprint for interoperable digital health pass systems.



Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber and intelligence, Mastercard, says: "Around the world, there is an urgent need for us to develop solutions that will help us address the current health concerns and enable people to safely reconnect with each other and their communities.



"Delivering a global, interoperable health pass system can only happen if we come together in a way that meets the needs of everyone involved."



In the past year, Mastercard has expanded tests of its digital identity service, ID, which is based on a decentralised approach, with users in control of their data. The company has announced partnerships with Australia’s Deakin University, Optus, and the government of the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia to design and implement digital identity services across a range of use cases. In addition, it has completed successful trials in Glasgow and London Gatwick airports to demonstrate what components are crucial to the success of a global, interoperable health pass.