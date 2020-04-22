Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple sues YouTube over cryptocurrency scam accounts

Ripple sues YouTube over cryptocurrency scam accounts

Ripple is suing YouTube over its failure to disable scam accounts impersonating its CEO Brad Garlinghouse and offering XRP cryptocurrency give-aways.

In a complaint filed with the US district court in Norther California, Ripple says the scam has caused "irreparable harm" to its public image, brand, and reputation as a "direct consequence of YouTube’s deliberate and inexplicable failure to address a pervasive and injurious fraud occurring on its platform".

The XRP Giveaway promotions have involved hacked YouTube accounts promising free XRP in return for a small initial payment. A single instance of the Scam reportedly resulted in $15,000 of stolen XRP. Ripple alleges that victims have been defrauded out of millions of XRP valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Ripple says it has submitted 350 complaints about bad actors operating on YouTube's platform. But it says that YouTube has repeatedly ignored its complaints and even awarded verification badges to some hacked accounts.

Ripple is seeking to take the high ground in the action, calling out social media companies for failing to police their sites and disseminate fake news and scams.

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Register Now., [Webina[Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Register Now.

Trending Stories

Related News
Ripple boss hints at IPO
/crypto

Ripple boss hints at IPO

Ripple secures $200 million in new funding

Ripple secures $200 million in new funding

Ripple accused of making false claims about Swift error rates

05 Nov 2019

Ripple to give away 1 billion XRP through Coil monetization platform for creators

15 Aug 2019

Ripple takes fright at Congressional pushback on digital currencies

29 Jul 2019

Ripple and R3 settle legal dispute

11 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Google preps debit card - TechCrunch

  2. Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX

  3. Standard Chartered bans Zoom over security fears

  4. UK Government rolls out &#163;1.25 billion startup support package

  5. SocGen chief innovation officer on the Covid-19 response

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?