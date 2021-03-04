Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Clearpay Afterpay ThinkSmart

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ThinkSmart basks in the glow of BNPL boom

ThinkSmart basks in the glow of BNPL boom

AIM-listed digital payments business ThinkSmart is reporting a 237% uplift in trading performance for the first half as it realises the value of its remaining ten percent holding in buy now, pay later firm ClearPay.

ThinkSmart sold 90% of Clearpay to Australia's AfterPay in 2018 and has an option to sell the rest which is exercisable from 2023.

Its latest results show that the 10% stake is now valued at £106.6m, compared to £53.7m a year ago.

Profit after tax now stands at £53.7 million, as opposed to £15.9 million in the year-ago period, driven by a £52.9 million non-cash fair value gain on the company's retained ten percent stake in Clearpay.

ThinkSmart’s own operating business, powered by SmartCheck, a proprietary digital payments platform and credit decision-making engine, is in managed wind down, and options to offload the business are under consideration.

Ned Montarello, executive chairman of ThinkSmart, comments: “While our strategic efforts are focused on further value creation for shareholders via our holding in Clearpay, the managed wind down of our legacy operations continues to generate positive cash flow as we control costs while rightsizing the operations to lower volumes. This leaves our balance sheet robust. There is inherent, tangible value within our proprietary payments technology and we are continuing to consider how best to optimise the value of this asset."

Related Companies

Clearpay Afterpay ThinkSmart

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2021 - 28-30 June - Save the date!EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Trending

Related News
AfterPay scores BNPL collaboration deal with Stripe
/payments

AfterPay scores BNPL collaboration deal with Stripe

Westpac sells stake in BNPL firm Zip for $337 million
/payments

Westpac sells stake in BNPL firm Zip for $337 million

AfterPay shells out €50 million to expand across Europe

25 Aug 2020

Tencent buys stake in Aussie buy-now-pay-later outfit Afterpay

01 May 2020

Trending

  1. HSBC launches programme to help customers go digital

  2. Is It Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin?

  3. NatWest initiates Open Banking payments for business customers

  4. HSBC shifts R3 Corda to Google Cloud

  5. Lloyds Bank to step up fintech partnerships

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?