News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
APEXX

Retail banking

BNPL
Apexx Global offers merchants a pick&#39;n&#39;mix suite of BNPL products

Apexx Global offers merchants a pick'n'mix suite of BNPL products

Global payment platform Apexx is to offer merchants a choice of multiple buy now, pay later options from disparate players via a new Agreggatior product.

Founded in 2016, Apexx combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, alternative payments methods and now BNPL products into a single API connection, easing the efforts of merchants to offer a complete one-stop shop option for consumer payments.

Apexx is integrating and partnering with over a dozen BNPLs globally, including initially Openpay, Afterpay, a business unit within Arvato Financial Solutions, ClearPay/AfterPay, Tabby, and Zip.Co. The initial sign ups will provide a range of financing options for consumers across Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Mexico.

Rodney Bain, managing director and co-founder at Apexx, says the product is the first of its kind in the BNPL marketplace.

"The Aggregator will be able to help consumers manage their finances whilst enabling merchants improve their e-commerce offerings by accessing the widest available global range of BNPL providers," he says. "With the increased popularity of BNPLs, it’s important to ensure that consumers are being protected and offered responsible lending that they can afford to repay. Our independent, partner-agnostic, and integrated solution supports that objective.”

Retail banking

BNPL
