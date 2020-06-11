Apexx Global beats lockdown gloom with $8 million Series A

UK-based payments platform Apexx Global has sealed a $8 million Series A funding round with contributions from new and existing investors in the UK and Scandinavia.

Founded in 2016, Apexx combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts and alternative payments methods into a single API connection, easing the efforts of merchants to offer a complete one-stop shop option for consumer payments.



Forward Partners, MMC and Alliance Ventures all increased their investments in Apexx after participating in an earlier seed round. The new capital injection brings the total raised from investors to $12 million.



The proceeds will also be used to build out the product suite and to bolster the 65-strong workforce already in place across London’s Silicon Roundabout and the cities of Pune and Ahmedabad in India.



Peter Keenan, co-founder and CEO, comments: "This is a challenging time for many businesses, and it is fantastic to have continued validation of our mission to revolutionise the global payments industry for merchants."