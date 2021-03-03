Intuit Quickbooks taps Modulr to power SME digital payments account

Intuit Quickbooks has picked UK payments-as-a-service platform Modulr to power a new digital payment account for small businesses.

Modular is providing the payments infrastructure and knowhow for the new QuickBooks Business Account, which will tie up with the Intuit suite of bookkeeping, accounting and tax tools for SMEs.



By integrating the new account with these financial management tools, Intuit says it can hlp solve four of the most common problems faced by small firms: the burden of admin; cash flow; confidence; and late payments in and out.



Chris Evans, VP and country manager, Intuit QuickBooks, says: "This combination of leading fintechs will supercharge how small businesses use QuickBooks to manage their finances, and we’re so excited to get this capability in front of our customers to help them pay and get paid."



Myles Stephenson, CEO, Modulr, adds: "We want to make payments so easy and reliable it becomes an invisible ‘behind the scenes’ operation, which means business owners up and down the country can get on with business."

