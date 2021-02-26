Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
South African API startup Stitch raises $4m

South African fintech API startup Stitch has emerged from stealth with $4million in seed funding led by Raba and firstminute capital.

Stitch argues that it's difficult to build fintech in Africa because compliance is hard and there’s no infrastructure, making developing products "painful, slow — and expensive".

Its answer is a developer-centric API infrastructure, where "we handle all the hard stuff," like security, privacy and compliance.

The Stitch API provides tools that helps fintechs build apps that connect to users' financial accounts and access things like transaction history and balances as well as confirm their identities and carry out payments

"We want to make fintech accessible and affordable, enabling domain innovators to innovate," says the startup.

