Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest initiates Open Banking payments for business customers

NatWest initiates Open Banking payments for business customers

NatWest is to use Open Banking technology to allow businesses to send payments directly to customers without needing their bank details, in what it claims is an industry first.

Available within its flagship Open Banking payments service, Payit by NatWest, the feature aims to replace the use of cheques and bank transfers when sending money to customers, allowing for instant payments to be made when issuing refunds or customer service payments, as well as for specific uses such as compensation payments and emergency cash requirements.

Payit launched in early 2020, initially allowing businesses to collect payments from customers online using Open Banking.

James Hodgson, head of Payit by NatWest says: “The need for businesses to send their customers money often occurs at the most crucial moments, and yet the typical methods can be slow, inefficient and expensive. We’re aiming to transform that experience with Payit, which now allows businesses to send payments that are credited to customer accounts in a matter of seconds, and all without the need for their bank details”

He says the bank is currently working on plans to enhance its Open Banking compatibility by launching an API proposition, allowing merchants to integrate Payit directly with their own technology infrastructures.

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation, [Webinar] How to accelerate digi[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation

Trending

Related News
NatWest to convert all debit cards to Mastercard
/payments

NatWest to convert all debit cards to Mastercard

EBAday 2020: Open Banking will be a success when we stop talking about it
/payments

EBAday 2020: Open Banking will be a success when we stop talking about it

NatWest tests 'Housemate' app for shared living expenses

24 Nov 2020

NatWest to test carbon emissions app

28 Sep 2020

NatWest uses Open Banking for cardless e-commerce payments

25 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. Google introduces pay for parking within Google Maps

  3. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  4. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  5. TransferWise rebrands as plain old &#39;Wise&#39;

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?