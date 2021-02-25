Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Episode Six bags $30 million in fresh capital

Episode Six, the Texan fintech which provides a digital API platform for payments, has secured an additional $30 million of investment, bringing its total capital raised to $40 million.

This additional funding comes nine months after the company accrued $7 million of its Series A funding. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co. Ltd., and Anthos Capital.

In the past year, Episode Six has expanded its footprint to Tokyo, Singapore and London, and rolled out new products, Ionic and Vertices, which enable banks to overcome the burden of legacy infrastructure and build new digital products using a suite of 550 Apis.

The firm claims that three million consumers and businesses use products built using Episode Six technology.

"The strong momentum we continue to achieve highlights the rapid adoption of digital transformation in the banking, fintech, insurtech and broader financial services industries," says Episode Six CEO John Mitchell. "In the coming months, we will take our company to the next level by expanding our team and working closely with our current and future clients to satisfy their accelerated timelines and put into market the payments and financial products their customers demand."

Related News
HSBC leads $7 million round in Episode Six
