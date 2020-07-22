Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

MasterCard HSBC Episode Six SBI Holdings

HSBC leads $7 million round in Episode Six

HSBC leads $7 million round in Episode Six

HSBC has led a $7 million funding round in digital API platform Episode Six, with contributions from Mastercard and SBI Investment.

In the past year, the Texan fintech has expanded its footprint to Tokyo, Singapore and London, and rolled out new products, Ionic and Vertices, which enable banks to overcome the burden of legacy infrastructure and build new digital products using a suite of 500 Apis.

The firm claims that three million consumers and businesses use products built using Episode Six technology.

"Episode Six has proven the power of its technology in Asia-Pacific, helping us develop digital wallet propositions to better serve our customers," says Brian McKenney, CIO of HSBC's Global Liquidity and Cash Management division. "We look forward to exploring opportunities for expanding our product roadmap with Episode Six across other markets in the future."

