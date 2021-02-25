Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift SETL Ripple

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Markets Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SETL hires former Swift and Ripple exec Marjan Delatinne

SETL hires former Swift and Ripple exec Marjan Delatinne

Blockchain settlement and payment infrastructure provider SETL has hired former Ripple executive Marjan Delatinne to lead its payments business.

Delatinne will have overall responsibility for growing SETL’s payments business, alongside its market infrastructure and asset management offerings.

Delatinne left Ripple last summer after three and a half years as global head of banking. Before that she spent 10 years at Swift, during which time she was in charge of commercialising Target 2 Securities and Swift gpi.

Says Delatinne: "Key to helping the payments industry tackle the common pain points is a need for strong and committed community engagement. Our aim is to work with key industry partners, to improve on existing legacy technology and to drive digital transformation across the market."

Philippe Morel, CEO, SETL, adds: "Marjan will be instrumental in realising our ambitions to deliver innovative solutions to payments providers, to empower them with the right applications to manage instant payments, cross-border liquidity, settlement and compliance requirements."

Related Companies

Swift SETL Ripple

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Markets Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?, [New Paper] What w[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Trending

Related News
SETL emerges from administration

SETL emerges from administration

Citi, Credit Agricole take stakes in SETL

Citi, Credit Agricole take stakes in SETL

After trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its biz director

13 Apr 2017

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. Google introduces pay for parking within Google Maps

  3. Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

  4. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  5. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?