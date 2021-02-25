SETL hires former Swift and Ripple exec Marjan Delatinne

Blockchain settlement and payment infrastructure provider SETL has hired former Ripple executive Marjan Delatinne to lead its payments business.

Delatinne will have overall responsibility for growing SETL’s payments business, alongside its market infrastructure and asset management offerings.



Delatinne left Ripple last summer after three and a half years as global head of banking. Before that she spent 10 years at Swift, during which time she was in charge of commercialising Target 2 Securities and Swift gpi.



Says Delatinne: "Key to helping the payments industry tackle the common pain points is a need for strong and committed community engagement. Our aim is to work with key industry partners, to improve on existing legacy technology and to drive digital transformation across the market."



Philippe Morel, CEO, SETL, adds: "Marjan will be instrumental in realising our ambitions to deliver innovative solutions to payments providers, to empower them with the right applications to manage instant payments, cross-border liquidity, settlement and compliance requirements."

