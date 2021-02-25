Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Subaio

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

People Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ex-Mastercard exec invests in subscription terminator Subaio

Ex-Mastercard exec invests in subscription terminator Subaio

Former Mastercard Europe president Javier Perez has invested €4 million in Danish subscription terminator startup Subaio.

The investment is the first for Global PayTech Ventures, the venture firm Perez set up after more than two decade at Mastercard.

Growing out of a Danish hackathon in 2016, Subaio lets users cancel paid subscriptions like fitness memberships and phone plans with a click of a button.

The firm has already scored deals with eight banks, including ABN Amro and Nordea, and plans to use the funding to move into new markets, double its workforce and add new features.

Says Perez: "Subaio represents all the characteristics that we want to invest in. There is a massive market demand within the payments ecosystem and the team has deep technical expertise and a great product that solves a problem for banks and consumers alike."

Related Companies

MasterCard Subaio

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

People Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report][New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Trending

Related News
Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app
/payments

Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

Visa and Swedbank invest in subscription management platform Minna

Visa and Swedbank invest in subscription management platform Minna

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. Google introduces pay for parking within Google Maps

  3. Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

  4. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  5. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?