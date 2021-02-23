Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FundGuard

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

People Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wall Street vets join $12m funding round for FundGuard

Wall Street vets join $12m funding round for FundGuard

AI-powered SaaS investment management and asset servicing enterprise platform FundGuard has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round joined by several heavyweight Wall Street executives.

The round is led by Team8 and existing investors Blumberg Capital and LionBird Ventures with participation from former BNY Mellon management committee member Jack Klinck, HSBC board member and former JP Morgan International president Heidi Miller, and ex head of strategy at JP Morgan Chase Jay Mandelbaum.

FundGuard's platform is used by asset managers and fund administrators to manage investments across mutual funds and ETFs, alternatives, insurance, and pensions. The technology promises to automate fund management and administration, boosting investment performance through its AI capabilities and reducing costs with workflows and collaboration capabilities.

Lior Yogev, CEO, FundGuard, says: "The industry is ripe for disruption with legacy market infrastructure for investment management struggling to support today’s volumes, complexity of assets, and need for efficiency given the continued fees pressure. There is growing demand for a fully automated, scalable solution that improves operational efficiency and dramatically reduces costs.

"Our AI-powered, cloud-native platform enables banks, asset managers, and fund administrators to drive efficiencies and enhance transparency by providing a real-time, single source of truth for funds."

The company has also brought in industry veterans Kirk Littleton and Alan Schneider as sales directors.

Related Companies

FundGuard

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

People Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation, [Webinar] Hyp[Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Trending

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. DXC Technology signs deal with Temenos

  3. Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

  4. Google introduces pay for parking within Google Maps

  5. UBS: Fingerprint cards will generate $5bn in bank revenues by 2026

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?