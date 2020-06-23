Orka launches pay advance platform for hourly workers

Orka, a UK technology firm focused on products specifically targeted at hourly workers, has launched a product that enables employees to withdraw a percentage of their wages as soon as they’ve worked a shift.

The Orka Pay app lets hourly workers choose how much they want to withdraw from their available balance, facilitated by full integration with their employers' payroll systems.



The product taps payments-as-a-service API platform Modulr, with Orka Pay acting on behalf of the FCA-authorised e-money institution.



Tom Pickersgill, CEO, Orka, says: "Why should workers have to wait until payday? We know people’s budgeting habits are different, and this is where Orka Pay provides complete control and transparency.



"Orka Pay not only provides workers access to a fantastic beneﬁt, but allows our partner organisations to differentiate themselves from the competition, improving their employee satisfaction and retention rates."