News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
SBI invests in digital asset bank Sygnum

SBI invests in digital asset bank Sygnum

Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum has scored an eight-figure dollar investment from a unit of Japanese financial behemoth SBI Holdings.

SBI Digital Asset Holdings led a strategic fund raising round for Sygnum, following up on a partnership between the pair that was established late last year.

Sygnum has now raised around $30 million in the last six months and will use the proceeds to grow the firm's assets under administration, which stood at over half a billion dollars last month.

The money will also be used to move into new European and Asian markets and push along new products and services, including the commercialisation of a tokenisation platform and secondary market trading facility, as well as expanding the company's open banking API infrastructure and adding new custody features.

Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO, SBI Holdings, says: "We believe in the potential that digital assets and security tokens bring to investors and financial institutions.

"One of SBI’s growth strategies revolves around building a vibrant global ecosystem for the digital asset economy, and we are pleased to have Sygnum - with its digital product offering and expertise in Europe and Asia - as a strategic partner in this journey."

