A unit at Japan's SBI Holdings is offering clients the option to lend it their Bitcoin holdings at a one per cent annual interest rate.

Users will be able to deposit between 0.1 BTC and 5.0 BTC with SBI VC Trade for an 84 day period, with no account management or annual membership fees.



Although only Bitcoin lending is currently being offered, other cryptocurrencies - including XRP and ETH - are expected to follow.