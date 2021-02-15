Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Personetics

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Personetics raises $75m for AI-driven customer engagement platform

Personetics raises $75m for AI-driven customer engagement platform

Personetics, a fintech that uses AI to help financial institutions boost customer personalisation and engagement, has secured a $75 million investment from Warburg Pincus.

Personetics' proprietary AI software platform analyses customer financial data and behaviour in real-time. Banks can then use a host of tools to quickly modify hundreds of pre-programmed insights and build customised user journeys.

The technology is being used by over 95 million bank customers across clients such as US Bank, RBC, Santander, Metro Bank, and MUFG, analysing billions of transactions daily.

Personetics claims that these banks are seeing big benefits to the hyper-personalised approach, with up to a 35% increase in digital customer engagement, a 20% increase in account and balance growth, and a 15% increase in the adoption of personalised product recommendations and advice.

David Sosna, CEO, Personetics, says: "The financial services industry is reaching a tipping-point in mobile adoption and setting a new standard in Smart Personalised Engagement. Personetics has set out down this path and has launched its vision of Self-Driving Finance.

"We are looking to quickly expand our global footprint with new partners and clients, and support our existing customers with innovative business solutions. We are very excited to be partnering with Warburg Pincus on this journey."

Related Companies

Personetics

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?, [New Paper] What w[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Trending

Related News
Metro Bank rolls out money management Insights

Metro Bank rolls out money management Insights

UOB taps Personetics to gain deeper customer insights

UOB taps Personetics to gain deeper customer insights

Metro Bank to introduce AI-powered money management tool

17 Apr 2018

SocGen engages Personetics for chatbot roll out

16 Jan 2017

Trending

  1. Klarna opens first bank account; eyes $500 million fund raise

  2. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  3. ECB ponders €3000 threshold for consumer digital euro holdings

  4. Equifax acquires Open Banking partner AccountScore

  5. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?