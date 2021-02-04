Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Yolt

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Yolt brings Open Banking to mortgage lending

Yolt brings Open Banking to mortgage lending

ING Bank-backed Open Banking vendor Yolt is to expand its Account Information Services to support UK mortgage lenders, the first step in a move to a more wide-ranging model of Open Finance.

Made possible by the growth of financial data sharing under the Open Banking framework introduced by the CMA in 2016 - and supporting regulation by the FCA - AIS facilitates the secure transmission of an individual’s transactional data across to a regulated lender, with that individual’s permission.

Yolt says the new transaction data sets will support mortgage lenders to make faster, better decisions on credit-worthiness and affordability, as well as aiding in the process of customer identification.

Mortgage lenders will be able to use Account Information Services to verfiy a homebuyer's income, speed up identity screening and onboarding, and to make more informed credit decision by taking into consideration all spending and transaction activity, such as Netflix subscriptions, not just existing credit commitments.

Leon Muis, chief business officer, Yolt Technology Services, comments: “Our services will enable regulated lenders to make faster decisions on mortgage applications, whilst also providing them with the security of a deeper, more up to date data set which can be used for both identification and affordability purposes."

Related Companies

Yolt

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires, [Webinar On-Dema[Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Trending

Related News
The third anniversary of Open Banking in the UK: A cause for celebration?
/retail

The third anniversary of Open Banking in the UK: A cause for celebration?

Startups call for Open Finance to break the dominance of banks
/regulation

Startups call for Open Finance to break the dominance of banks

Yolt revamps app with new account and contactless card

20 Oct 2020

FCA calls for input on new model for open finance

17 Dec 2019

Yolt opens up to businesses

14 Feb 2019

Yolt links up with Anorak to give users life insurance advice

13 Sep 2018

Yolt claims first connection to CMA9 bank under Open Banking shakeup

25 Jan 2018

Trending

  1. Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

  2. Bitcoin may &#39;break down altogether&#39; - BIS chief

  3. Visa prepares for crypto future

  4. Royal Bank of Canada moves into BNPL market

  5. Fidelity in talks to take &#163;100 million stake in Starling

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies