Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UBS

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Aggregation technology Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS introduces multibanking service for Swiss SMEs

UBS introduces multibanking service for Swiss SMEs

UBS is rolling out a multibanking function that lets its SME clients in Switzerland make payments from their accounts with other providers from within the Swiss giant's E-Banking service.

Most Swiss companies have accounts with several banks, making it time-consuming to maintain an a overview of their liquidity situation, says UBS.

The new service - based on the Ebics and Swift standard interfaces - helps to address this problem and give smaller firms access to a technological infrastructure that would normally only be affordable to large corporations.

Andy Kollegger, head, corporate and institutional clients, international, UBS, says: "We have purposefully pushed forward the development of UBS Multibanking with selected clients.

"The result speaks for itself: we are the first bank in Switzerland to enable all corporate clients to make direct payments debited from accounts with third-party banks worldwide with just one E-Banking login - a feature that was considered inconceivable just a few years ago."

Related Companies

UBS

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Aggregation technology Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Enriching financial services by building fertile banking ecosystems, [Webinar] Enriching f[Webinar] Enriching financial services by building fertile banking ecosystems

Trending

Related News
UBS in talks to invest $400 million in India's Paytm
/payments

UBS in talks to invest $400 million in India's Paytm

UBS introduces credit card made from corn
/sustainable

UBS introduces credit card made from corn

Trending

  1. Bitcoin may &#39;break down altogether&#39; - BIS chief

  2. Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

  3. Visa prepares for crypto future

  4. Fidelity in talks to take &#163;100 million stake in Starling

  5. Royal Bank of Canada moves into BNPL market

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies