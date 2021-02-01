Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Alliance Data Systems Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Royal Bank of Canada moves into BNPL market

Royal Bank of Canada moves into BNPL market

Royal Bank of Canada is moving into the buy now, pay later realm through a partnership with Alliance Data's Bread.

PayPlan by RBC offers consumers a pay-over-time option for big-ticket purchases at online retailers throughout Canada.

Consumers can apply at participating merchants by clicking on the PayPlan by RBC button before completing checkout. Once approved, interest rates, terms and monthly payment amounts are provided within seconds. Shoppers select their payment term, check out and pay in monthly installments with no late fees, no administrative fees and no deferred interest.

“As Canadians increasingly shop online, we’re helping retailers provide greater convenience to consumers through this simple pay-over-time option,” says Amit Sadhu, VP of personal lending, RBC. “Our alliance with Bread ensures PayPlan by RBC seamlessly integrates into a consumer’s existing online checkout experience as a secure and convenient e-commerce payment option.”

Alliance Data agreed a $450 million stock and cash acquisition of buy now, pay later firm Bread in October. The company currently claims 400 clients for its API-first installment and BNPL suite.

Related Companies

Alliance Data Systems Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?, [New Paper] What w[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Trending

Related News
Alliance Data to buy BNPL player Bread
/payments

Alliance Data to buy BNPL player Bread

RBC launches ethical AI hub for Canadian firms
/retail

RBC launches ethical AI hub for Canadian firms

RBC moves AI unit to new private cloud platform

24 Jul 2020

RBC rolls out digital ID verification for account opening

16 Mar 2020

Citi and RBC join $18m funding round for card data API startup Fidel

25 Sep 2019

RBC buys accounts payable specialist WayPay

09 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. Bitcoin may &#39;break down altogether&#39; - BIS chief

  2. Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

  3. Fidelity in talks to take &#163;100 million stake in Starling

  4. TransferWise taps new Visa cloud tech for global card programme

  5. JPMorgan Chase hires 400 for upcoming UK mobile bank

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies