News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
BIS Innovation Hub seeks blockchain experts

BIS Innovation Hub seeks blockchain experts

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is looking to hire a host of blockchain experts to join its Innovation Hub.

The central bankers bank is inviting applications for an unspecified number of blockchain/distributed ledger technology software engineers and solutions architects to join on three year fixed-term contracts.

Set up last year, the BIS Innovation Hub has centres in Switzerland, Hong Kong and Singapore, with locations in Toronto, London, Frankfurt and Paris, and Stockholm on the horizon.

In a job ad for the blockchain roles, BIS says successful applicants will work at the Hong Kong and Swiss centres, leading projects related to central bank digital currencies, tokenised securities, and token-based payment systems, including the design, build and deployment of ‘proof-of-concept’ DLT / Blockchain projects.

