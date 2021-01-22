Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

International Monetary Fund

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Legally speaking, is digital money really money?

Legally speaking, is digital money really money?

Close to 80 percent of the world’s central banks are either not allowed to issue a digital currency under their existing laws, or the legal framework is not clear, according to research conducted by the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF paper reviewed the central bank laws of 174 IMF members, and found out that only about 40 are legally allowed to issue digital currencies. At 104 central banks, the law only authorises the issuance of banknotes and coins.

"Any money issuance is a form of debt for the central bank, so it must have a solid basis to avoid legal, financial and reputational risks for the institutions," states the paper. "Ultimately, it is about ensuring that a significant and potentially contentious innovation is in line with a central bank’s mandate. Otherwise, the door is opened to potential political and legal challenges."

To legally qualify as currency, a means of payment must be considered as such by the country’s laws and be denominated in its official monetary unit. Legal tender status is usually only given to means of payment that can be easily received and used by the majority of the population.

"To use digital currencies, digital infrastructure — laptops, smartphones, connectivity — must first be in place," notes the paper. "But governments cannot impose on their citizens to have it, so granting legal tender status to a central bank digital instrument might be challenging. Without the legal tender designation, achieving full currency status could be equally challenging."

An important design feature is whether the digital currency is to be used only at the wholesale level, by financial institutions, or could be accessible to the general public. Allowing private citizens’ accounts, as in retail banking, would be a tectonic shift to how central banks are organized, states the IMF, and would require significant legal changes. Only 10 central banks in the sample would currently be allowed to do so.

"The creation of central bank digital currencies will also raise legal issues in many other areas, including tax, property, contracts, and insolvency laws; payments systems; privacy and data protection; most fundamentally, preventing money laundering and terrorism financing," the paper concludes. "If they are to be the next milestone in the evolution of money, central bank digital currencies need robust legal foundations that ensure smooth integration to the financial system, credibility and broad acceptance by countries’ citizens and economic agents."

Related Companies

International Monetary Fund

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Enriching financial services by building fertile banking ecosystems, [Webinar] Enriching f[Webinar] Enriching financial services by building fertile banking ecosystems

Trending

Related News
Nordea: No deployment of CBDCs in 2021 but greater clarity is coming
/crypto

Nordea: No deployment of CBDCs in 2021 but greater clarity is coming

EC and ECB join forces to investigate digital euro
/crypto

EC and ECB join forces to investigate digital euro

Banque de France CBDC used for fund settlement project

19 Jan

Swiss National Bank and BIS hail CBDC experiment

03 Dec 2020

Reserve Bank of Australia kicks off CBDC project with NAB and CBA

02 Nov 2020

Central banks lay out ground rules for CBDC creation

09 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Capital One hit with $390 million fine over &quot;egregious&quot; AML failures

  2. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  3. Revolut rolls out USD Savings Vault for UK customers

  4. X1 raises $12m for smart credit card

  5. Temenos launches product to help banks overcome legacy issues

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020