Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken) P27

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swedish banks set up P27 Migration Committee

Swedish banks set up P27 Migration Committee

The Swedish Bankers' Association has formed a P27 Migration Committee, as the country prepares to replace its payment rails with a new pan-Nordic real-time cross border platform.

P27's initial goal is to enable real-time, batch, domestic and cross-border payments to be carried out quickly and at low cost between people and businesses within the countries of Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

Six Nordic banks - Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, Nordea, OP Financial Group, SEB and Swedbank - in October last year signed a shareholders' agreement, agreed on a business plan, and made a financial commitment that will cover all costs up until the company is financially sustainable. The ambition is to launch the payments platform in 2021.

The complex project will entail the replacement of eight legacy systems to handle multi-currency payments across a common infrastructure.

The Swedish Migration Committee has been formed to coordinate the banks’ switch to the new infrastructure and to prepare the business community for a move to the new ISO 20022 messaging standard. Similar initiatives are being conducted in the other Nordic countries.

SEB says it will be informing large corporate customers "shortly" that they need to prepare to migrate to the new standard in time for the launch in 2021.

Robert Pehrson, head of business development in Transaction Services and SEB’s representative on the P27 Advisory Board, explains: “Companies often manage their payments in their accounting systems, and in such cases it is vendors like Visma or SAP who need to prepare."

The first live delivery from P27 is planned to take place in early 2021, when account-to-account transfers are set to begin. This will be tested by the banks during the year, and SEB expects to be able to introduce the service at the end of the year.

“We in P27 are laying down the rails that the payments will roll on,” says Paula da Silva, head of SEB Transaction Services and interim chair of the P27. “It is then the banks that will provide the payment products to their customers.”

Related Companies

SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken) P27

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020, [New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020

Trending Stories

Related News
P27 Momentum: 5 key takeaways
/payments

P27 Momentum: 5 key takeaways

P27 Momentum: Key milestones for stakeholders in 2020 and beyond
/payments

P27 Momentum: Key milestones for stakeholders in 2020 and beyond

P27 Momentum: Challenges for creating a pan-Nordic payment region

26 Nov 2019

Nordic banks agree funding for P27 cross-border payments platform

10 Oct 2019

Ambitious P27 project grows team for next phase

10 Sep 2019

P27 selects Mastercard as Nordic payment infrastructure partner

25 Jun 2019

New Nordic payments platform P27 investigates Bankgirot acquisition

27 May 2019

Trending

  1. US regulator signals change to digital banking rules

  2. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  3. CBA to ban customers that use transaction descriptions to send abusive messages

  4. Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

  5. UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA