Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK and US digital challengers see strong growth in 2020

UK and US digital challengers see strong growth in 2020

With digital banking gaining popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, challenger banks on both sides of the Atlantic have seen surging customer growth over the last year.

Data from Trading Platforms shows that seven American challengers cumulatively recorded a user growth of 39% - from 28 million customers to 39 million - between 2019 and 2020.

Chime, which leads the challenger pack, saw its customer base rise from eight million to 10 million over the year. Acorn saw a rise from 6.2 million to eight million, while Dave grew its base from five million to seven million.

Trading Platforms says that the strong growth can be partially attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, arguing that some traditional lenders were not "ready" for the challenge of 2020 thanks to outdated legacy technology architecture.

Separate data from personal finance comparison site finder shows that 27% of Brits now have an account with a digital-only bank, up from 23% a year earlier.

A further 17% of Brits intend to join a challenger over the next five years, with 11% planning to do so over the next year. This could mean that 44% of Brits could have an account with a digital bank by 2026.

The top reason for opening an account continues to be convenience that digital-only banks provide, for the third year running (26%). The second most common reason was that users needed an additional account and setting up a digital one seemed to be the easiest option (20%). Customers also wanted to transfer money more easily (19%).

People wanting a trendy card is still driving signups as well, with one in 10 existing, or future, customers citing this as a reason to get an account.

Despite the increase in digital-only banking customers, the numbers who are not considering one have actually risen. Last year, 23% of respondents said they aren’t considering a virtual bank account, but this has risen to 42% in the latest survey.

This good news for traditional players is in line with research from App Annie, which shows that NatWest, Lloyds and HSBC all made the top five list for finance app downloads in the UK last year, beating out the fintech upstarts.

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Rep[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020

Trending

Related News
Brits still wary of trusting neobanks
/retail

Brits still wary of trusting neobanks

Monzo pockets another £60 million in funding
/retail

Monzo pockets another £60 million in funding

Current snags $131 million in fresh funding

24 Nov 2020

The fintech barbarians are no longer at the gate - they’ve been invited inside

18 Sep 2020

Covid crisis sparks innovation drive at UK banks

17 Sep 2020

Monzo, Starling and the lessons for challengers post-Covid

18 Aug 2020

Drawing up the correlation between the evolution of the fintech ecosystem and Covid-19

14 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  2. Former Ripple CTO can&#39;t remember a password that would unlock a fortune in bitcoin

  3. How banks and financial services players will monetise open banking

  4. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  5. Walmart to launch fintech startup

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty