EedenBull scores five-year deal with National Australia Bank

Eedenbull has secured a five-year deal with National Australia Bank that will see the bank deploy the vendor's payment and spend management platform to its customer base of small and medium sized enterprises.

NAB will issue its payment cards onto EedenBull's Q Business platform, providing customers with full control and analysis of payments across their business.



Tania Motton, NAB executive for everyday business banking says: ‘’Expense management software solutions are so often out of reach for small and medium sized businesses. For us, the most important thing about partnering with EedenBull to offer their technology is that it will help more Australian businesses to focus on the business of serving customers rather than time consuming administration.”



The partnership with NAB signals a step change in the global ambition of EedenBull, which is headquartered in Oslo, has its design and innovation team in Singapore, business development team in London and operations centre in Edinburgh. Founded in 2018, the company's technology is already in deployment at 65 banks across Europe.



Nicki Bisgaard, CEO and founder of EedenBull, comments: “New technology, new regulation and new players are forever changing the way consumers and businesses think about payments - changing the way people pay, and get paid, and EedenBull is here to guide banks through this market, legislative and technology complexity.”