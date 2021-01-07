Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Green Dot launches mobile bank

Green Dot has launched a mobile bank, called GO2bank, targeting the two in three Americans "living paycheck to paycheck".

Green Dot says millions of Americans are unbanked or using expensive methods like cheque cashiers, money orders, and bill pay services to access the cash they need.

GO2bank customers will get up to $200 of overdraft protection, access to their pay or government benefits early, high-interest savings, and the chance of a credit card with no credit check.

Dan Henry, CEO, Green Dot, says: "Too many Americans struggle to access their money, are paying too much for financial products, and are negatively impacted by the lack of solutions designed to suit their needs.

"GO2bank is built to be the go-to destination for seamless, affordable, useful banking - combining the security, stability, and experience of an FDIC-insured bank with the innovation and agility of a leading fintech."

