New York MTA completes contactless payments rollout

New York's Metropolitan Transport Authority has completed the year-and-a-half-long rollout of contactless payments across its subway stations.

The One Metro New York (Omny) system allows subway and bus passengers to use their debit and credit cards and mobile wallets to pay for their ride.

Following a brief delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there are now over 15,000 Omny readers at all 472 stations, as well as on all of the city's 5800 buses and at Staten Island Railway stations.

With the rollout complete, the New Yok MetroCard, which has been in use since the mi-1990s, will be phased out by 2023.

Omny already accounts for over 10% of all taps in the MTA system, up from four per cent a year ago. Since the system was launched at a limited number of stations in May 2019, more than 35 million taps have been recorded with bank cards issued in 137 countries.

Mario Péloquin, COO, MTA, says: "Contactless payment is the future and thanks to the Omny team, the MTA will be at the forefront of this trend. Customers returning in 2021 will have all the tools needed to have as seamless a commute as possible."

