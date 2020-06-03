Covid-19 delays New York subway contactless payments rollout

While Covid-19 is encouraging an uptick in contactless payments, the virus is set to stymie tap-and-pay for New York commuters by delaying the roll out of a new system, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Over the last year, New York's Metropolitan Transport Authority has been rolling out One Metro New York (OMNY), the new fare payment option that allows subway and bus passengers to use their debit and credit cards and mobile wallets to pay for their ride.



The technology was supposed to be available across the city's entire subway system by October but the MTA suspended installation of readers over fears that workers could get infected with Covid-19.



Work has resumed but the installation will not now be completed until the end of the year, says the WSJ.



However, the pandemic has seen the installation of readers on buses accelerated, with all vehicles in Manhattan accepting contactless payments by July, and the rest of the city following by the end of 2020.