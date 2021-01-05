Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Venmo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Venmo introduces cheque cashing feature

Venmo introduces cheque cashing feature

Venmo has rolled out a feature that lets some customers cash paper cheques - including government stimulus cheques - within its app.

Available to "select" customers, the Cash a Check feature will allow people to cash printed, payroll and government cheques directly from the Venmo app. Customers take a picture of the cheque and send to their account for review using the Venmo app, after which the money is deposited in their account, within minutes.

With the US government set to send out pandemic stimulus cheques in the next few weeks, Venmo is promising to waive fees for a limited time to give Americans an easy way to access their money without the need to go to a physical location.

Darrell Esch, SVP and GM, Venmo, says: "We know that with health and safety top of mind for many, having a safe way to access stimulus payments is essential for many of our customers, especially those who are receiving paper checks and traditionally would have to visit a physical check-cashing location."

Eventually, Venmo will charge a one per cent fee on any government or payroll check cashed in the app with a pre-printed signature, with a minimum fee of $5.00. For other cheques, including hand-signed payroll and government checks, there will be a five per cent cashing fee, with a $5.00 minimum.

Related Companies

Venmo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: What's next for open source technology and modernising payments? - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?, [Webinar] Are Financial[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Trending

Related News
Venmo launches credit card
/payments

Venmo launches credit card

Square and Venmo offer to deliver stimulus payments
/payments

Square and Venmo offer to deliver stimulus payments

Venmo rolls out instant transfers to bank accounts

13 Aug 2019

Spike in fraud pushes up Venmo losses

26 Nov 2018

Venmo launches debit card

25 Jun 2018

Trending

  1. 2021 Predictions

  2. Banks push for UK to increase contactless limit to &#163;100

  3. Bitcoin surges past $34,000 mark...then drops to below $30,000

  4. Cashplus to acquire icount with banking application pending

  5. BIS to develop Big Data open source prototype

Research
See all papers »
The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth