GoCardless customer data at risk after burglary

UK-based payment processor GoCardless is offering affected customers free credit monitoring after admitting that 19 laptops containing sensitive personal information were stolen from its offices last month.

The password protected laptops contained a file with customer personal data including email address, passport number, date of birth, and name. No financial data was exposed, says the firm.



The thieves managed to evade CCTV monitoring and a 24/7 security presence to force the break-in.



"All of our payment processing systems are secure, remain uncompromised and were unaffected by the burglary," says the company in a statement. "There has been no impact on our day to day business and we continue to process payments as normal."



The firm says it has reported the theft to the police, the FCA and Information Commissioner's Office and is offering to organise and pay for a web alert monitoring service to affected customers from Experian for a period of 12 months. GoCardless has not provided any data on the number of customers impacted by the burglary.