Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

VTB Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
VTB Bank and Rostelcom create Big Data joint venture company

VTB Bank and Rostelcom create Big Data joint venture company

Russia's VTB Bank and Rostelcom have invested $12.6 million to create a joint venture which will focus on development and monetisation of products based on Big Data processing, including artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

The new joint venture will be managed by the two companies on a parity basis, with a board of directors that will be responsible for strategy development and will include three representatives from each company.

The unit will be built around an open platform that will be accessible via an API to all interested market players. Customers will be able to access products and services based on the specific needs and behaviors of customers in a specific sector or segment.

The first pilot versions are expected to be launched before the end of 2020.

Alexander Aivazov, Rostelecom vice president for business development, says: “The Big Data market is just taking shape. In the modern world, companies need to preemptively and promptly respond to the continuously growing volumes of information that needs to be processed. We hope that the expertise and resources brought together through this joint venture will allow us to respond to the demands of the market and facilitate the economic growth achieved through the application of data analysis technologies.”

Related Companies

VTB Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Register Now., [Webina[Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Register Now.

Trending Stories

Related News
EU sets out plans for Big Data and AI

EU sets out plans for Big Data and AI

EBA identifies trust challenges from growing use of Big Data and AI in finance
/regulation

EBA identifies trust challenges from growing use of Big Data and AI in finance

The Big Data dilemma

11 Jul 2018

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Sales Director, North America - Collateral Management Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Microsoft partners Plaid to turn Excel into a fintech app

  2. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  3. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  4. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

  5. Nurturing relationships while working remotely

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change