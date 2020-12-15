Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
ING Venture&#39;s invests in data privacy company eXate

ING Venture's invests in data privacy company eXate

ING Ventures has invested in London-based data security company eXate.

EXate says it will use the funds to speed up the development of its data management platform, DataSecOps, which aims to simplify the way companies ensure privacy when accessing, sharing and analysing data.

The company successfully completed a proof of concept in ING Labs Brussels in 2019, demonstrating how a single point of access for employees to securely share data could improve on manual methods or decentralised data management systems.

Frederic Hofmann, managing director at ING Ventures, says: “This game-changing tool allows ING to safely test new software on real data to ensure effectiveness in production and helps us accelerate our innovation agenda by enabling us to collaborate more closely with external partners and across borders.” said .
Quality over quantity

Using eXate, companies can apply data policies automatically and this allows teams to manage data in a faster, more secure way, adds Peter Lancos, eXate CEO.

“Organisations that store and process large volumes of data experience many challenges when it comes to data sharing,” he says. “The use of expensive multiple single-point solutions, coupled with monitoring complicated country-by-country policies adds time and budget to data initiatives. The key to delivering the best value for clients is to fully integrate data, security and operations in a single application through DataSecOps.”

