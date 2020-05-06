Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Alpian raises CHF12.2m for digital private bank

Alpian raises CHF12.2m for digital private bank

Swiss startup Alpian has raised CHF12.2 million in a Series A funding round for the creation of a digital-first private bank aimed at the country's mass affluent market.

Alpian, incubated by Swiss banking group Reyl & Cie, is planning to launch in 2021, targeting a sizeable demographic in Switzerland - those with investible assets of between CHF100,000 and CHF1 million.

The venture's core offerings will include tailored investment boutique products, secure digital face-to-face access to experienced financial advisors, and simplified, transparent everyday banking services.

It is promising a "modernistic digital interface", with proprietary technology to develop scalable, personalised private banking.

Schuyler Weiss, CEO, Alpian, says: "With Alpian, we will introduce a new way for affluent clients to bank that is attuned to how they want to manage their wealth. Our approach is client-centric first and foremost, with technology and innovation underpinning everything we do."

