Alpian raises CHF12.2m for digital private bank

Swiss startup Alpian has raised CHF12.2 million in a Series A funding round for the creation of a digital-first private bank aimed at the country's mass affluent market.

Alpian, incubated by Swiss banking group Reyl & Cie, is planning to launch in 2021, targeting a sizeable demographic in Switzerland - those with investible assets of between CHF100,000 and CHF1 million.



The venture's core offerings will include tailored investment boutique products, secure digital face-to-face access to experienced financial advisors, and simplified, transparent everyday banking services.



It is promising a "modernistic digital interface", with proprietary technology to develop scalable, personalised private banking.



Schuyler Weiss, CEO, Alpian, says: "With Alpian, we will introduce a new way for affluent clients to bank that is attuned to how they want to manage their wealth. Our approach is client-centric first and foremost, with technology and innovation underpinning everything we do."