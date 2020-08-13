Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclaycard bids to redefine supply chain payments for businesses

Barclaycard bids to redefine supply chain payments for businesses

Barclaycard has launched a service which uses data analytics to provide procurement departments with a comprehensive picture of their supply chain.

Barclaycard Payment Intelligence (BPI) combines hundreds of accounts payable data points with internal and third party data to help customers develop payment solutions for their various suppliers.

Businesses get help to catalogue their suppliers based on the number and value of transactions as well as their size, location, industry and whether early payment is likely to generate savings, to create a comprehensive overview of the entire supplier framework.

For companies with thousands of suppliers - big and small - on their books, the new product can offer a significant time and cost saving, claims Barclaycard.

Anna Porra, commercial strategy director, Barclaycard, says: “Clunky and complex supplier payments processes mean that businesses of all sizes are losing out on time and money.

“Barclaycard has looked to make use payments data to identify opportunities for improvements across the procure to pay process and drive actionable insights for both buyers and suppliers."

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption, [New Paper] How to Prevent Payment[New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Trending

Trending

  1. A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling

  2. Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment

  3. Fed instant payments project full steam ahead

  4. BoE increased Monzo capital demands during fundraising - FT

  5. RBI plans offline digital payments pilot, sets up innovation hub

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks