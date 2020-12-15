Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Former JPMorgan leadership team launches wealth management platform

Former JPMorgan leadership team launches wealth management platform

Vestrata, a wealth management technology startup led by former executives from JPMorgan and other global financial institutions, is to launch after completing a $4 million investment round.

The Vestrata platform delivers a suite of discretionary, advisory, alternatives and ESG investment software for the wealth mangement industry.

The business is led by Mark Le Lievre, co-founder and CEO, who was previously global head of products and platforms at JPMorgan Private Bank and head of investment content at UBS Wealth Management. The wider management team includes:

• Doug Wurth, chairman, formerly led the international Private Bank and Alternatives businesses at JPMorgan
• Kim Lennen, CTO and co-founder, former CTO of JPMorgan Private Bank (Europe)
• Lea Blinoff, head of solutions, former managing director at JPMorgan
• Arun Sinha, CMO, former CMO of JPMorgan Wealth Management
• Eric Laget, chief legal officer, former in-house counsel at JPMorgan Asset Management
• Tim Riseborough, CFO/COO, former COO at HSBC Commercial Bank
• Sarah Newman, CCO, former Head of Investment Products at Barclays Wealth Management

Head of solutions Lea Blinoff, says: “Our ambition is to fuse high-quality and differentiated investment solutions with advanced technology. Vestrata integrates a variety of investment solutions, products and asset classes with powerful portfolio analytics, reporting and a robust risk management framework to ensure advisors can deliver advice specifically tailored to their clients’ needs, in a scalable and compliant way. We enable the firms we work with to deliver more ideas to more clients, leading to revenue growth, improved control and enhanced client engagement.”

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux, [White Paper] Paving the[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Trending

Trending

  1. TransferWise to make 750 hires

  2. Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption

  3. Stripe plots Asian expansion

  4. Former Uber Money head launches Synctera to connect community banks and fintechs

  5. UK Supreme Court paves the way for &#163;14 billion Mastercard class action

Research
See all papers »
Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020