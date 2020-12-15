Former JPMorgan leadership team launches wealth management platform

Vestrata, a wealth management technology startup led by former executives from JPMorgan and other global financial institutions, is to launch after completing a $4 million investment round.

The Vestrata platform delivers a suite of discretionary, advisory, alternatives and ESG investment software for the wealth mangement industry.



The business is led by Mark Le Lievre, co-founder and CEO, who was previously global head of products and platforms at JPMorgan Private Bank and head of investment content at UBS Wealth Management. The wider management team includes:



• Doug Wurth, chairman, formerly led the international Private Bank and Alternatives businesses at JPMorgan

• Kim Lennen, CTO and co-founder, former CTO of JPMorgan Private Bank (Europe)

• Lea Blinoff, head of solutions, former managing director at JPMorgan

• Arun Sinha, CMO, former CMO of JPMorgan Wealth Management

• Eric Laget, chief legal officer, former in-house counsel at JPMorgan Asset Management

• Tim Riseborough, CFO/COO, former COO at HSBC Commercial Bank

• Sarah Newman, CCO, former Head of Investment Products at Barclays Wealth Management



Head of solutions Lea Blinoff, says: “Our ambition is to fuse high-quality and differentiated investment solutions with advanced technology. Vestrata integrates a variety of investment solutions, products and asset classes with powerful portfolio analytics, reporting and a robust risk management framework to ensure advisors can deliver advice specifically tailored to their clients’ needs, in a scalable and compliant way. We enable the firms we work with to deliver more ideas to more clients, leading to revenue growth, improved control and enhanced client engagement.”