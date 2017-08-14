Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Permission to appeal sought in £14bn Mastercard class action suit

14 August 2017  |  8995 views  |  0 MasterCard web screen shot

Walter Merricks, the man spearheading a £14 billion class action lawsuit against Mastercard for overcharging customers, has lodged an appeal against a tribunal's decision to dismiss the claim.

In July, a Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) judge blocked the interchange fees suit, deciding that the claims were not suitable under the current collective actions regime. The claim was led by former financial ombudsman Merricks and brought under the Consumer Rights Act of 2015 which paved the way for class action lawsuits in the UK.

But it was dismissed for two main reasons. The CAT decided that there was not enough evidence to show the extent to which all businesses had passed on the "illegal fees" to consumers in higher prices. In addition, the CAT wanted Merricks to establish the loss suffered by every one of the 46 million people in the class.

Merricks says that the tribunal was wrong in its analysis and his lawyers, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, have filed an application for permission to appeal its decision. Mastercard has until 8 September to respond in kind. What happens then is uncertain; Merricks may have a direct right of appeal to the Court of Appeal or may need to got to the Administrative Court for a judicial review.

Says Merricks: "I believe that the Tribunal was wrong in its analysis and in the legal test that it applied. The conclusion that it would not be enough for me to prove the loss suffered by the class as a whole and that I needed to show that I could calculate the actual loss suffered by each individual consumer cannot be correct.

"The government decided that a new regime was needed to allow consumers to recover the losses caused to them by illegal, anticompetitive conduct engaged in by big business. If I can establish the total amount of harm that Mastercard has caused to UK consumers, then why should consumers then get nothing at all if I cannot calculate the precise loss that each individual consumer suffered?"
ChannelsCARDSRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsLEGAL

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

UK judge blocks &#163;14bn class action suit against Mastercard

UK judge blocks £14bn class action suit against Mastercard

21 July 2017  |  15481 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
&#163;14 billion lawsuit against MasterCard edges closer to UK courts

£14 billion lawsuit against MasterCard edges closer to UK courts

09 September 2016  |  9217 views  |  3 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
MasterCard faces &#163;19 billion UK interchange suit

MasterCard faces £19 billion UK interchange suit

06 July 2016  |  12968 views  |  4 comments | 15 tweets | 21 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

MasterCard - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.vasco.comvisit www.capgemini.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27248 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8792 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7850 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Chief Product Development Officer

circa £250K total package
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter