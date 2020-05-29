Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/developer

News and resources on tools, platforms and APIs for developers in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Belvo

Lead Channel

Developer

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Latin American open banking startup Belvo raises $10m

Latin American open banking startup Belvo raises $10m

Mexico City-based Belvo has raised $10 million from Founders Fund and Kaszek Ventures to grow its developer-first financial API platform across Latin America.

Founded a year ago, Belvo has built an API platform that it says can be used to access and interpret end-user financial data to build better, more efficient and more inclusive financial products in Latin America.

Currently operating in Mexico and Colombia, the startup says developers of popular neobank apps, credit providers and personal finance tools are already using its API to connect bank accounts to their apps to unlock the power of Open Banking.

With the new funding, the company will invest in product development to expand coverage of its API as well as develop new verticals and developer tools. To accomplish this, in the next 12 months the team of 25, based in Mexico City and Barcelona, will grow to 75.

Oriol Tintoré and Pablo Viguera,co-founders, Belvo, say: "We are delighted to be partnering with such high-caliber investors such as Founders Fund and Kaszek Ventures. Their proven track-record in fintech and infrastructure as well as Kaszek’s deep knowledge of the Latin American market will be invaluable in helping us grow Belvo for the years to come."

Related Companies

Belvo

Lead Channel

Developer

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborat[New Impact Study] How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Trending Stories

Related News
Brazil introduces open banking
/retail

Brazil introduces open banking

Mexican Congress passes fintech bill

Mexican Congress passes fintech bill

Trending

  1. MPs warn of danger to cash as ATM withdrawals plummet

  2. Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

  3. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  4. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

  5. Challengers beat incumbents on account opening experience

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA