Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ReceiptHero

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Finland&#39;s ReceiptHero snags €2 million in seed funding

Finland's ReceiptHero snags €2 million in seed funding

Finland-based digital receipt startup ReceiptHero has raised €2 million in seed funding from local VC Lifeline Ventures, with participation from Superhero Capital and Sweden's Vidici Ventures.

Founded in late 2018, ReceiptHereo offers an end-to-end platform for transmitting digital receipts from merchants to customers banking or account apps.

The past year has been spent building integrations into merchant electronic cash registers, with 500-plus-location gas station Neste and national convenience store R-kioski among its merchant accounts.

On the banking side, ReceiptHero is currently working with Nordea, via an integration in Nordea Wallet, and just announced a new partnership with SEB, initially via a Eurocard proposition and later into SEB’s retail banking app.

Co-founder and CEO Joel Ojala, says: "We’re making some real strides now with merchants and potential bank partners, we’ve hit an inflection point where banks understand the potential of digital receipts and value for their customers. For merchants they feel safe with ReceiptHero protecting their customer data and payment information."

Finland's government has taken the lead to make digital receipts compulsory by 2025. The pilot model, introduced in 2019, involves over 50,000 State Treasury employees paying for goods or services only in ReceiptHero enabled merchant locations.

The firm has also just scored an agreement with banking technology provider Etronika to export the products to merchants in the Baltic regions.

Related Companies

ReceiptHero

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2020, [New Report] The Future of Payments 2020[New Report] The Future of Payments 2020

Trending

Related News
Smart receipt app Slyp wins CBA backing
/payments

Smart receipt app Slyp wins CBA backing

ReceiptHero aims to plant one million trees by 2025
/sustainable

ReceiptHero aims to plant one million trees by 2025

Barclays buys minority stake in digital receipts firm Flux

29 Jan

Metro Bank trials digital business receipts

11 Dec 2019

Nordea goes live with digital receipts in Finland

28 Oct 2019

Digital receipt player Sensibill raises $31.5m

04 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

  3. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  4. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

  5. TransferWise wins restricted banking licence in Australia

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020